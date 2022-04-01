Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

BWMX stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $623.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

