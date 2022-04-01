Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $29.72

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $28.64. Bilibili shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 171,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bilibili by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 262.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.