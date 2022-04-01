BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 658 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 658 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.