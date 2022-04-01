BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 658 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 658 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

