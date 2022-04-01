Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Buys £5,007.60 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith purchased 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,007.60 ($6,559.60).

BIOM opened at GBX 190 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. Biome Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.68).

Biome Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

