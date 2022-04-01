Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Insider Buys £5,007.60 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith purchased 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,007.60 ($6,559.60).
BIOM opened at GBX 190 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. Biome Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.68).
Biome Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
