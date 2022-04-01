BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $127,348.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.73 or 0.00398234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00107411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,921,089 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

