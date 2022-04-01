BitGreen Price Hits $0.0629 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00212946 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.27 or 0.00422439 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

