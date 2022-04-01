Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

