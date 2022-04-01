BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE BKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.