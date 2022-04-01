BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MUA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
