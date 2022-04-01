BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Buys 3,890 Shares

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MUJ opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

