BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Buys 3,890 Shares

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MUJ opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
