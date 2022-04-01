Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

