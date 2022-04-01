Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

