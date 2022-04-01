Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $408.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.02), with a volume of 576832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.27.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)
