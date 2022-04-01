Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading Down 1.5%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial technology, information technology, insurance technology, and business services.

