BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

