BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.12. Approximately 137,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 243,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46.
Featured Stories
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.