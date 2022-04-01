BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
