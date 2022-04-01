BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $947,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

