BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 142,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,556. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

