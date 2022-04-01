BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

LEO opened at $7.19 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.