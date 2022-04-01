BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $101.57 Average PT from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BOK Financial stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,435,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

