BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.57.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.08. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,222. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

