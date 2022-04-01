Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

