Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,348.45. 355,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,312.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,358.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 86.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

