Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. 21,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

