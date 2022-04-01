Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CAO Buys $202,500.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 8,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

