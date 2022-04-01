BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

BRCHF stock opened at 0.73 on Friday. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.26 and a 1-year high of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.65.

About BrainChip (Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

