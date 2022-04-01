Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.84)-$(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $338-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.19 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Braze stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

