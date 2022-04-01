Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

