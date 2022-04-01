Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $45.06. Braze shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 6,023 shares traded.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Get Braze alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.