BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
Shares of BRFS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
