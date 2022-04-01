Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.