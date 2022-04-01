BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,123. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

