Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 531,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

