Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $629.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.53. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

