Brokerages Anticipate City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.19. City reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.70. 49,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.