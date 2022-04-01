Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. DaVita posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 640,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

