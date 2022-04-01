Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.92. 2,398,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

