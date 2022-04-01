Brokerages Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Invacare reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invacare by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 290,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

