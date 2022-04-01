Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.01 million and the lowest is $32.23 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $139.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.51 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 997.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 163,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

