Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce $18.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $79.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

