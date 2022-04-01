Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Avalara also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. 9,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

