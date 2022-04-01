Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,284,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

