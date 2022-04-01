Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. Hologic reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $189,247,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

