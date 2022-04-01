Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

