Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

MRKR stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.