Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $37.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $44.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $40.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. Nucor has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

