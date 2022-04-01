Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $973.50 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

