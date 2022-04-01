Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 763,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.75.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

