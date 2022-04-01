Brokerages Set Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT at $46.00

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 916,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,087. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

