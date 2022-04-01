Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $135.79

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.79.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE DKS traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

